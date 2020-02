Would you let your significant other do this to you? A guy from Australia named Briggsy ( he’s a big YouTube star) had his girlfriend help him test his new fishing reel. He attached it to her backpack, and told her to start running. Then he started tightening the reel until he got it at “full lock.” By that point the reel is putting so much drag on her that she can barely run, and she crumples to the ground.