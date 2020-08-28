Time To Uncork The World’s Best Bourbons

Just in time for you to kick back for the weekend, a new list shows The World’s Best Bourbons … at least according to the New York International Spirits Competition. There were more than 1200 entries this year from 30 different countries. Judges awarded 42 “Double Golds”, the highest honor. Here’s a sampling of the top picks: Jim Beam – Single Barrel Bourbon ($40) Local Choice Spirits – Boones Bourbon ($45) Redemption – Barrel Proof Bourbon ($90) Wild Turkey – Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Old Bourbon ($40) Do you drink bourbon? What’s the best kind you’ve ever tasted?