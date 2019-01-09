Time Traveler Claims He Will Be Future President

Whoever decides to run for President in 2024 might be in for a big loss according to a man who claims he already has the race in the bag.

Self-proclaimed time traveler Michael Mcintosh claims that he worked alongside former US President Barack Obama on a top-secret time travel operation that will see him become President of the United States in 2024.

He also claimed that someone else is also lined up for the 2032 office position.

Michael claims that he was selected for the specific “chrono-vision” project because of his unique psychic abilities and that all will soon be revealed.

Michael also claimed that he had traveled to Mars at the age of five.

Do you believe in psychics? Do you think time travel is a real possibility?