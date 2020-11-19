Tina Fey to Host NBC’s ‘One Night Only: The Best of Broadway’

Tina Fey is hosting a two-hour NBC special honoring Broadway. NBC’s One Night Only: The Best of Broadway two-hour special on December 10th at 8pm. The night will raise money for Broadway Cares. Broadway shows like, Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Diana: The Musical, Jersey Boys, Mean Girls, Rent and Harry Potter will be featured. The various shows will take to the streets of Manhattan for special performances. Guests like Kelly Clarkson, Patti LaBelle, Lance Bass, Josh Groban, Billy Porter and more will be featured. Was there a Broadway show you always wanted to see?