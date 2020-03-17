Tina Lawson hints that Common and Tiffany Haddish might actually be a couple

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboTiffany Haddish and Common's newfound friendship has led many to believe that the two might actually be a couple. Although Haddish previously denied that her and the Grammy-award winner were officially an item, it appears that Beyonce's mom, Tina Lawson, may have officially outed them.

In the comments section of an Instagram post by Haddish, which shows her and Common sharing their finished artwork after their "groupon adventure," Lawson shares a telling comment.

“Beautiful couple,” she wrote with praying hands and heart emojis, leaving many to think this was an official confirmation on their couple status.

Of course, this wasn't the first time Haddish posted about her rumored boo. Haddish shared a photo of Common when the two visited legendary actor, Harry Belafonte.

"Here is my #MCM ain't he Handsome," she wrote. "If only young light skin wasn't trying to block my chance to hook up with a legend #HarryBelafonte #common #sheready."

Haddish even spoke about Common on The Wendy Williams Show in January, gushing over his good looks.

“Yep! He was there, looking good, looking good,” she said, referring to her 40th birthday party. “I have made multiple passes at Michael B. Jordan. I don’t think I’m his type. But I know that Common likes chocolate so I’m a roll with that.”

Haddish nor Common have yet to publicly announcement their relationship.