Tina Turner, 80, Set to Return to Music

We haven’t heard new music from Tina Turner since 2008. However, this Friday, Turner, 80, returns to music with a collab with Norwegian DJ Kygo. The two will team up for a remix of What’s Love Got To Do With It. His caption under the single’s cover reads, Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with [Tina] this Friday! What’s Love Got To Do With It is one of my all-time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist! Can’t wait for you all to hear it. Are you excited for the collaboration?