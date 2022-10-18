Tina Turner Barbie Doll Sells Out in a Day: ‘Like Her Concerts

Tina Turner’s Barbie sold out in one day. Mattel Creations, maker of the renowned Barbie doll, released a Tina Turner doll in honor of their signature music series.

The Barbie wears Turner’s iconic attire from “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and holds a microphone.

Designer Bill Greening says there were a lot of screenshots involved to make sure the Tina Turner Barbie had hair like the iconic singer.

“Lots of teasing and hairspray was involved,” Greening said in a statement. The Tina Turner Barbie doll was sold for $55; there is no word on if the doll will be restocked.

