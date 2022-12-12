Tina Turner breaks silence following son Ronnie’s death

Ike and Tina Turner with family circa 1972; Ronnie seated to the right of Tina; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Tina Turner has broken her silence following the death of her son Ronnie, who recently passed away at age 62.

The singer shared a picture on Facebook of herself with her eyes closed, simply writing, “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Ronnie was born to Tina and ex-husband and musical partner Ike Turner in October 1960. Her older son Craig, who she had with saxophonist Raymond Hill and was adopted by Ike, died by suicide in 2018.

According to People, Ronnie was a musician and played in a band called Manufactured Funk. He had a small role in the 1993 Tina Turner biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It.

So far a cause of death has not been released.

