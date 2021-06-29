Tina Turner, Depeche Mode & more soundtracking Peloton’s All for One festival

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

If you’re one of those healthy and productive members of society who’ll be spending the holiday weekend working out instead of eating and drinking too much, then perhaps you’d be interested in a Peloton music festival.

The home exercise company has announced All for One, a three-day event taking place July 1-3 featuring exclusive classes, soundtracked by artists including Tina Turner, Depeche Mode and No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani.

If you’re not ready for the full Peloton experience but are looking for some new workout tunes, you can check out the All for One playlist, which features songs including Turner’s “The Best” and her classic cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s “Proud Mary,” Depeche Mode’s “Just Can’t Get Enough” and “Enjoy the Silence,” and Stefani’s “What You Waiting For?” and her duet with Eve “Rich Girl.”

Other artists featured on All for One include Pearl Jam, Demi Lovato, Imagine Dragons, Nas, Mary J. Blige, The Tragically Hip and jazz artist Alice Coltrane.

