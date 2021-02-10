Tina Turner documentary Tina heading to HBO in March

Following the announcement that Tina Turner is once again a nominee for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, there’s now even more good news for her fans. A new documentary about the legendary performer is heading to cable and streaming.

The film, Tina, has been acquired by HBO and will debut exclusively on the cable network and its streaming service, HBO Max, on March 27. It will arrive in theaters in early summer and then move to other home entertainment platforms.

The movie, which was first announced in 2018, is from the team that brought us documentaries like Undefeated, Searching for Sugar Man and Belushi.

The film follows Tina from her early fame with her ex-husband Ike Turner, the struggles she faced after they split up, and and the 1980s comeback that made her one of the world’s biggest stars. Tina herself sat for interviews from her home in Zurich, Switzerland, as did people close to her. Never-before-seen footage, audio tapes and photos round out the film.

Billboard quotes the producers as saying of the film, “From her early career as the queen of R&B to her record-breaking sell-out arena tours of the ’80s, Tina Turner draws back the curtain to invite us into her private world in a way she has never done before.”

By Andrea Dresdale

