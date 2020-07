Can you even believe how amazing she looks? I’ll have what she’s having!

Is there anything better than Tina’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” Nope. Well not until this Friday! She’s teamed up with Norwegian producer DJ Kygo on a remix of the song! It will be out this Friday and I can’t wait to share it with you!

Here’s the remix he did of the Steve Winwood classic “Higher Love” with Whitney Houston!