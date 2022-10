Barbie is releasing a new doll in honor of Tina Turner.

The doll is part of their Signature Music Series.

The new Tina Turner doll coincides with the 40th anniversary of her hit song, What’s Love Got To Do With It.

Barbie’s outfit is also inspired from the music video. The doll is outfitted in a black mini dress and denim jacket.

What’s Love Got To Do With It was her first and only #1 song

Do you still own or collect any Barbie’s? Do you know how much they are worth?

(Essence)

