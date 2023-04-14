Tina Turner listens to David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Beyoncé and more

Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Tina Turner’s music has been a big part of a lot of people’s lives, but have you ever wondered what music she listens to? NME asked Tina about the soundtrack to her life, and you may be surprised by some of the answers.

Tina says the first song she ever heard “must have been in church,” because “that was the only place we went to except for school and working in the fields.” She can’t name the first album she ever bought, because she started performing at such a young age. “I never had the chance to own any albums,” she says.

Her hit song “What’s Love Got To Do With It” is one she wishes she wrote herself, even though she admits, “I didn’t like ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ when I first heard it.” She adds that David Bowie’s “Tonight” is the song that makes her cry, explaining, “Some of the duets that I have done with people I cared about who have since passed on, like David Bowie, make me sad. So it has to be this one.”

Turner doesn’t have a go-to karaoke song because she’s never done karaoke, and as for songs she simply can’t get out of her head, Tina says there are too many to choose from.

“That is ever changing,” she explains. “I love listening to music so it could be anything – Rolling Stones, David Bowie or Beyoncé,” adding, “Coldplay also puts me in a good mood!”

And don’t expect to hear any pop tunes when she’s being laid to rest. Asked what song she wants played at her funeral, Tina replied, “I know as a Buddhist that sounds of nature will be involved.”

