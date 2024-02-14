Tina Turner movie soundtrack ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ getting 30th anniversary treatment

Rhino

It’s a year late, but the 30th anniversary of What’s Love Got to Do With It, the soundtrack of the Tina Turner biopic of the same name starring Angela Bassett as Tina, is being celebrated with a series of special releases coming April 26.

The album, originally released June 15, 1993, featured songs Tina had rerecorded from the early part of her career with her ex-husband, Ike Turner. There were also five new songs, including the top 10 hit “I Don’t Wanna Fight,” plus two songs from Tina’s hit album Private Dancer and Tina’s cover of The Trammps‘ “Disco Inferno.”

The special releases include a four-CD/one DVD box set with the original remastered album plus a CD of edits, remixes and a cappella versions, and two CDs documenting Tina’s 1993 concert in San Bernadino, California. The DVD includes the concert, plus three music videos. The set comes with a poster and a 24-page booklet.

The package will also be available as a double-CD set, as a single vinyl LP and digitally.

Among the songs on the album: “Rock Me Baby,” “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “A Fool In Love,” a rerecorded version of “I Might Have Been Queen” and, of course, “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.