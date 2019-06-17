Tina Turner musical holding online casting call for Tina as a young girl

Courtesy of Tina -The Tina Turner MusicalDo you know a girl aged eight to 13 who can sing and dance? Well, maybe she'd like to audition for a role in the upcoming Broadway musical based on Tina Turner's life.

The producers of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical are holding an open online casting call for someone to play "young Anna Mae Bullock" -- Tina Turner's birth name -- in the production, which is opening this fall.

The producers are looking for an African-American or mixed race girl between the ages of eight and 13, between four-foot-two and four-foot-eleven, with a "phenomenal" singing voice and "strong" acting skills, who can also "move/dance very well."

For information on how to submit your audition, visit TinaOnBroadway.com/Auditions.

Preview performances of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will begin October 12; the official opening is November 7. Tickets are now on sale. Tina as an adult will be played by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Adrienne Warren, who originated the role in the London West End production of the show.

