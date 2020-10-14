Tina Turner Takes “All the Credit” for Her Signature Style

In a rare interview, Tina Turner sat down to discuss the re-issue of her book, That’s My Life. If you have not had a chance to grab your copy here are a couple highlights. She has never liked her famous legs. Growing up she always thought they were too long and skinny. In preparing for her shows she always did her own makeup always finishing with her signature bright red lipstick. She also styled her own wigs. Tina says her style is all her own. Growing up she always read fashion magazines and when she started traveling she studied how people dressed. Tina is a vibrant and young 80 years old. Have you read her book yet?