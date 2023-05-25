Tina’s Legs Were Worth Millions

The Queen of Rock and Roll is dead.Â Tina Turner died peacefully Wednesday at the age of 83 after a long illness, according to her representative.Â Turner first gained fame in the 1960s with her husband Ike as part of the Ike and Tina Turner Revue.Â The chart success of the group hid the physical abuse she suffered from her husband, which she later revealed.Â She broke through to her greatest stardom in the 1980s after the release of her “Private Dancer” album in 1984.Â The album generated the top 10 hits “Better Be Good To Me” and “Private Dancer,” as well as the number one smash “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”Â “What’s Love Got to Do with It” was also the name of her 1993 bio-pic.Â She died at her home near Zurich, Switzerland.

–Tina sold 200 million albums and won 8-Grammys.Â At 56, she was hired as the face of a $20 million campaign for Hanes pantyhose because, you know, THOSE LEGS.