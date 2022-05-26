Tips On How To Save Money On Gas This Holiday Weekend

A lot of us are heading out of town for Memorial Day weekend, and gas prices are sky high. So here are a few tips that might help you save a little money . . .

1. Fuel up today. Gas prices are supposed to peak tomorrow. So you might save a couple bucks if you fill up now. Plus, you don’t want to waste gas AND time sitting in line at the pump while everyone’s leaving town.

2. Use an app like GasBuddy to find the cheapest gas stations. The ones right next to highways tend to be more expensive. So those apps are even more helpful when you’re out of town and don’t know where to go.

3. Pay with cash. A lot of places charge 10 or 15 cents more per gallon when you use a card. Just make sure you don’t cut into that savings with high ATM fees. Instead, a lot of grocery stores do free cash back.

4. Make sure your tires are properly inflated. According to the Traffic Safety board, it can save you over 10 cents a gallon. But 80% of us don’t have them at the right P.S.I.

