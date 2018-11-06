‘Tired’ Mother Abandons Two Child on the Side of the Road

Police in North Carolina have charged a mother after she allegedly abandoned her 9-year-old son and his 19-month-old brother on the side of the road.

The incident occurred on Reedy Creek Road in Wake County on October 2nd.

According to the report, a woman taking her own children to school, witnessed 38-year-old Jennifer Westfall pull over on the side of the road and leave her children there before speeding off. The witness then put the two children in her vehicle and took them to Reedy Creek Elementary where she was dropping off her own children and told a school resource officer about the situation. The school resource officer then contacted child protective services who took in the children and launched an investigation.

When authorities spoke to Westfall about the situation, she told them that she was aware that what she was doing was wrong but she was just ‘so tired’ of parenting on her own and could not afford to take care of the children so she personally drove them to the school and handed them off to a woman.

“I know what I did was wrong but I just, I was so tired of doing this by myself. I have the strength to do what I need to do but I don’t have the skills to make the income that I need to take care of my family, and nobody will hire me. I’ve been around everywhere. And with these charges I just don’t see how I’m ever getting my kids back,” said Westfall.

While North Carolina does have laws that allow parents to leave unwanted children with another adult, the law only applies for infants who are a few days old.

After an investigation, Westfall was arrested at her home in Fuquay-Varina but has since been released from jail. She is expected to appear in court next month.

As for the children, they are said to be healthy and have been placed in the foster-care system.