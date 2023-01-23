“Titanic” Coming Back To Theaters To Celebrate 25th Anniversary

The flick is returning for its 25th anniversary!

Director James Cameron joked, “Well, I figured that I was probably not going to be around for the 50th anniversary, so why not celebrate the 25th anniversary? We re-released the film 10 years ago with the 3D conversion, quite successfully, and we thought, ‘OK, there’s another kind of half-generation of people that haven’t seen Titanic in a movie theater and maybe a bunch of nostalgia for, you know, amongst people that have seen it in a movie theater or have always wanted to.”

Check out the 2023 movie release of Titanic 25th Anniversary when it opens on February 10th.

What movie would you like to see come back to theaters?

(CinemaBlend)