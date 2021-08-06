Tito Jackson releases new album, ‘Under Your Spell’; says his mom is the queen of his star-studded new video

Gulf Coast Records/Hillside Global

The Jackson 5‘s Tito Jackson released his latest solo album today, a star-studded collection of blues tunes titled Under Your Spell.

The album includes the lead single “Love One Another,” a song with an uplifting message that features Tito joined on lead vocals by his brother Marlon and blues artists Bobby Rush and Kenny Neal, plus Stevie Wonder on harmonica.

A companion music video for the song debuted Thursday packed with celebrity cameos, including Tito’s sister Janet, Smokey Robinson and Kim Kardashian West, but Tito tells ABC Audio that the queen of the clip is none other than his 91-year-old mom, Katherine.

“She kicks it out,” Tito says of the video, which begins with Katherine delivering a message imploring people to “stop the violence, killing, racism, and…to love one another.”

Also appearing in the “Love One Another” video are Tito’s brothers and band mates Marlon, Jackie and Jermaine, his sister La Toya, his children and various grandkids, nieces and nephews, as well as celebs like Magic Johnson, Chris Tucker, Kathy Sledge, Morris Day, Deniece Williams, Brian McKnight, Kim Fields, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Tito notes that by having so many well-known musicians, actors and other stars featured in the clip, he feels that the song’s positive has a better chance of reaching more people.

“The message of…’Love One Another’…[is] very much needed today,” he maintains. “And that’s what I felt when that was being produced…tell the people something that’s gonna stick and they know it’s true and they can practice. So, we got to love one another.”

Under Your Spell also includes contributions from George Benson, The O’Jays‘ Eddie Levert and more. The album is available now on CD, vinyl LP, digital formats and via streaming services.

