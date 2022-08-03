Tito’s Is Trolling Canned Cocktails

Almost every alcohol making company is doing it, so you’d think it would be tempting for Tito’s Handmade Vodka to enter the canned cocktail craze. No, sir. Instead, Tito’s is doing the complete opposite. The vodka brand is selling a completely empty can that encourages customers to make canned cocktails however they like them, preferably with Tito’s vodka. “Tito’s in a Can” is just that…almost: It’s a 16-ounce, refillable can that costs $20 that’s meant to be a cheeky knock at the ever-growing cocktail-to-go trend. The can is now on sale for a limited time at Tito’s online store with net proceeds benefiting charity.