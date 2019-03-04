TMZ: Actor Luke Perry Dead at 52

TMZ reports actor Luke Perry is dead at the age of 52 following a massive stroke.

According to TMZ, doctors in Los Angeles had but Perry into a medically induced coma, trying to relive the stress on his brain, but he never recovered.

: Luke Perry Has Died – RIP https://t.co/mXhtZhjevj — TMZ (@TMZ) March 4, 2019

The Beverly Hills 90210 star reportedly suffered a massive stroke last week and remained hospitalized.

Perry was best known for his role as Dylan McKay on the hit series.

He was on the show from 1990 to 1995, and again from 1998 to 2000. Perry was also on the teen drama series Riverdale.

His other credits included the shows What I Like About You, Windfall, John From Cincinnati and Jeremiah, along with the movies Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Eight Seconds and The Fifth Element.