TMZ: Lori Loughlin To Turn Herself In Wednesday

Actress Lori Loughlin will reportedly surrender to authorities today after being charged in a sprawling college admissions scam.

TMZ reports that the “Full House” star was working in Vancouver when FBI agents showed up at her home to arrest her.

Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was take into custody.

His bond has been set at $1-million-dollars.

The couple is accused of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to have their daughters designated as recruits for the USC crew team, even though neither actually participated in the sport.

Loughlin and her husband were among nearly 50 people charged in the case.

Actress Felicity Huffman was also charged, as were wealthy CEOs, two SAT or ACT exam administrators, and nine coaches at elite schools in what’s dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

Yesterday in court, wearing glasses, with her hair pulled back, Huffman sat in court with her head down most of the time – her husband, actor William H. Macy, watching silently from the front row of the court room. Macy has not been charged in the case.