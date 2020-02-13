To Die For: Sam Smith announces third album, coming May 1

Walter Pfeiffer

Sam Smith has some big news: In addition to releasing a new single on Friday, they've also announced a brand-new album.

"My THIRD album TO DIE FOR is yours May 1st!!!!" Sam tweeted. "You can preorder tomorrow. I‘m more proud of this album than anything I’ve ever done. I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this & I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It’s all for you, always xx."

The cover image shows a close up of Sam's bearded face with his eyes lined cat-eye style, as well as an assortment of people's hands -- male, female, black and white -- caressing the singer's face. On Instagram, Sam gave a special shout-out to "my beautiful friends on the day who lent me their hands for this shot."

As previously reported, Sam's new song, which is the album's title track, arrives tomorrow, along with the video.

To Die For is the follow-up to the Grammy-winner's 2017 release The Thrill of It All, which featured the hit "Too Good at Goodbyes."

