To Infinty! And Beyond! Or Just To The Budweiser Headquarters

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing this year, Budweiser unveiled their latest creation on Tuesday, which hails from the final frontier.

Called Discovery Reserve, the recipe dates back to the time of the Apollo lunar missions and uses Voyager barley malts that were on the International Space Station between 2017 and 2018.

Bud Brewmaster Karissa Norrington told Forbes, “The Moon landing is such an iconic showing of the American spirit and determination, and with Discovery Reserve we are honoring both where we’ve been and where we’re going,” noting that the beer’s red color is in tribute of plans to reach Mars.

One dollar from each case sold will go to scholarships for college-bound veterans through the Folds of Honor Foundation.

What’s the most unusual beer you’ve tasted?