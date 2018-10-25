‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Still Voted America’s Favorite Novel

The votes are in for PBS’ “The Great American Read” survey and an oldie but goodie still holds the top spot as America’s favorite novel.

Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird was voted as America’s favorite novel by more than 7,200 people. The 1964 novel is about a lawyer who defends a black man accused of assaulting a white woman in the South.

The four finalists of the survey include Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series; J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series; Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice; and J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings series.

What is your favorite novel? Why do you think To Kill A Mockingbird is still relevant?