A woman on a flight from Paris to Los Angeles used both hands to stop the person in front of her from reclining her seat. Somebody recorded their back-and-forth exchange. Every time the woman in front tries to plead her case, the other young woman cuts her off, repeatedly saying “respect the person behind you.” This video exemplifies just how ridiculous some people can be. This guy punched the back of this woman’s seat for the entire flight after she dared to recline her seat.