Today in Black History: Minnie Ripterton’s “Lovin’ You” is the number-one hit in America

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The late Minnie Riperton‘s timeless song, “Lovin’ You,” peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on April 5, 1975. Penned by Riperton, the beautiful love ballad is from the singer’s second studio album, Perfect Angel﻿, and was produced by her husband, Richard Rudolph, along with Stevie Wonder. The tune is still considered an R&B classic, and boasts the most famous high note of the 70s.

Here are a few facts you might not know about the track:

— According to the liner notes on Riperton’s album, “Lovin’ You” is said to have been created as a distraction for Riperton’s daughter, actress and SNL star Maya Rudolph, so that Riperton and Rudolph could have some alone time.

— Speaking of her daughter, Riperton can be heard singing Maya’s name at the end of the track, but only on the unedited version.

— “Lovin’ You” has been featured in numerous commercials, including a 1998 Burger King spot and a Visa ad.

— The song was also sang by stars on-screen a few times, like in the 2004 film ﻿Johnson Family Vacation, the 1997 movie Vegas Vacation and the 1996 film The Nutty Professor.

— “Lovin’ You” was sampled many times over the years by artists like R&B singers Shanice and Sparkle and pop singer Olivia Newton-John. Grammy-nominated singer Chloe Bailey gained lots of recognition after covering the hit song earlier this year.

