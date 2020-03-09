Today Is My Day! National Napping Day!! WOOO!

Monday, March 9th is National Napping Day. Boston University professor Dr. William Anthony and his wife Camille started the day in 1999.

CNN gives us five reasons why we should take a nap today…or any day for that matter.

The biggest reason to nap today is because we just lost an hour of sleep due to Daylight Savings Time.

Other reasons to nap include recharging your brain, lowering the risk of heart problems, boosting your creativity and helping to get you in shape by getting the right amount of daily sleep.

Do you take regular naps? How long are they usually?