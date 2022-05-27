Today Is National Sun Screen Day!

It turns out most people know to use sunscreen at the beach, but are they using the recommended SPF? MedStar Health recommends at least SPF 30 – preferably higher – since most people do not reapply as often as they should.

The poll shows that 80% of people wear sunscreen to avoid sunburn—not skin cancer.

Some more sunscreen poll insights:

>>51% of respondents understood that sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours and immediately after swimming or excessive sweating.

>>Only 33% of respondents knew that the sun is strongest between 10 am to 4 pm.

>>The scariest response; 18% of people believe that they do not need to wear sunscreen if they have dark skin.

Since an average five-year melanoma survival rate is only 67 percent in Black people versus 92 percent in white people, we need to change the way people think about sunscreen use.