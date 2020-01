January 28th, 2020 marks the 34th Anniversary of the Challenger Space Shuttle Disaster. Seven Crew members lost their lives shortly after their 73-second flight launching from Kennedy Space Station. This horrific disaster is NASA’s greatest catastrophe in history. Some objectives of Mission STS-51L included the “Comet Halley Active Monitoring Program” (CHAMP), a fluid dynamics experiment, and lesson plans and telecasts by Christa McAuliffe, who would’ve been the first teacher in space.