TODAY Show 2021 Summer Music Series Lineup

Live music is returning slowly but surely and the TODAY Show has announced their 2021 Summer Series lineup. Check out the schedule.

Thursday, May 6 – OneRepublic

Friday, May 21 – Blake Shelton

Friday, June 11 – Maroon 5

Thursday, June 17 – Coldplay

Friday, June 25 – H.E.R.

Friday, August 13 – Ben Platt

Friday, August 20 – Cynthia Erivo

Other artists who will perform during the TODAY Show summer series but are awaiting a date include Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Zac Brown Band, and Little Big Town.

Which musical performance are you looking forward to seeing on the TODAY Show?