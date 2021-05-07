TODAY Show 2021 Summer Music Series Lineup

Live music is returning slowly but surely and the TODAY Show has announced their 2021 Summer Series lineup. Check out the schedule.
Thursday, May 6 – OneRepublic
Friday, May 21 – Blake Shelton
Friday, June 11 – Maroon 5
Thursday, June 17 – Coldplay
Friday, June 25 – H.E.R.
Friday, August 13 – Ben Platt
Friday, August 20 – Cynthia Erivo
Other artists who will perform during the TODAY Show summer series but are awaiting a date include Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Zac Brown Band, and Little Big Town.
Which musical performance are you looking forward to seeing on the TODAY Show?