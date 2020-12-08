Today We Remember John Lennon

Most of us know exactly where we were when Howard Cosell told the world that John Lennon had died. 40-years ago today, John Lennon was shot dead outside his apartment in New York City. A lot of Americans first heard the news from Howard Cosell, on “Monday Night Football”. Frank Gifford begins, by making sure Howard will make the announcement. There was an off-air debate about whether it was the right thing to do during a football game. If you’re curious, the Patriots were playing the Dolphins, and the Dolphins won 16-13 in overtime.