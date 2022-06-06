Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew among performers lined up for 2022 Celebrating David Bowie tribute tour

Courtesy of Scrote

Todd Rundgren is among the well-known music artists who will take part in a new, 2022 edition of the Celebrating David Bowie tribute tour, which is scheduled to visit venues across North America this fall.

The trek kicks off October 6 in San Diego and is currently slated to run through a November 13 performance in Phoenix, with more shows expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The tour was created by veteran guitarist and record producer Angelo Bundini, a.k.a. Scrote, who will also perform on the trek, as will ex-King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew, Spacehog‘s Royston Langdon, Fishbone frontman Angelo Moore and singer/songwriter Jeffrey Gaines, along with other musicians.

Tickets for most of the shows will go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 10; visit CelebratingDavidBowie.com for more information.

The 2022 edition of the tour will present an evening of David Bowie music while venturing to answer the question, “What makes Bowie different?”

“This is Major Todd to ground control. I’m stepping through the door,” Rundgren says about taking part in the tour. “In 1973, I met David Bowie and one of us ended up crying. I met David several times after that. Some of our phases, like glam, coincided. David had more of that Andy Warhol kind of sensibility, a pop sensibility.”

Adds Belew, “With such a large catalog to choose from, different songs affect us and the audience in varying measure … It’s always amazing to feel the excitement of a Bowie audience beaming directly at you. Pure adrenaline! So much love for David.”

Scrote, meanwhile, offers, “Fronting the show with revered innovators Todd & Adrian is an incredible honor. We’re looking forward to unleashing a three-guitar attack for an epic ride fueled with songs for every Bowie fan.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.