Todd Rundgren encourages fans to vote "down the ballot" this November; hurls insults at President Trump

© Lynn Goldsmith

Todd Rundgren recently wrapped up the first season of his six-episode live interactive virtual TV series, The Todd’s Honest Truth, with a final show that included a segment during which the singer/songwriter stressed the importance of voting this November.

In the segment, called “The Word of Todd,” Rundgren explained that, especially this year, it was important for people to vote for candidates supported by the party of their choice all the way down the ballot, not just the presidential candidate.

He noted that because it’s a census year, the winning party will have the power to design the voting districts and, potentially, to design programs that could keep people from voting.

“You don’t just vote for president, you are voting for everyone who’s gonna have any effect on your life in the future,” Todd maintains. “so you don’t want people who will essentially bend the rules, will cheat in order to gain control, to be smarter than everybody else, depending on the fact that no one will vote the down ballot.”

Rundgren, who has been an vehemently outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, finished the segment by declaring, “I’m not gonna tell you how to vote. Personally, I would never vote for an evil, lying, racist, misogynist, narcissistic, sociopathic, cowardly, incompetent, lazy, traitorous, fat, balding sack of moron.

He added, “[L]ikewise, I would never vote for anyone who was a member of the criminal organization that unquestionably supports the evil, lying, racist, misogynist, narcissistic, sociopathic, cowardly, incompetent, lazy, traitorous, impotent, fat, balding, short-fingered sack of moron. But that’s just me. Vote your conscience.”

The Todd’s Honest Truth was a bi-weekly pay-per-episode series that streamed live on OnLocationLive.com from Rundgren’s residence on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.