Todd Rundgren launching "Clearly Human" virtual tour on Sunday; doesn't care about Rock Hall nomination

Credit: Lynn Goldsmith

Fresh from being nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a third consecutive year, Todd Rundgren is set to launch his unique “Clearly Human” virtual tour on Sunday, Valentine’s Day.

As previously reported, the trek will feature 25 livestreamed shows, each geared toward a specific U.S. city, starting with Buffalo, New York, on Sunday and winding down March 22 with a concert focused on Seattle.

The performances will be streamed live from a Chicago venue, and will feature Todd and a 10-piece band playing his entire 1989 album Nearly Human, plus popular selections from throughout his 50-year solo career.

Tickets are available now at NoCapShows.com, and can be purchased individually, in five-show bundles and as an all-access, 25-show pass. A limited number of in-person tickets for each show can be purchased at ClearlyHumanTickets.com.

Each show will be “localized” to help him and his band members get in the right frame of mind for each show. For example, clocks at the venue will be set to the time where the concert is “taking place,” the backstage areas will be decorated with posters of local sports teams and other memorabilia, and meals will reflect the cuisine of specific cities.

“Localization is important, because the live show fits into people’s lifestyles, and that’s one aspect of it,” Rundgren tells Pollstar. “The other aspect of it is actually about the effect it has on the band.”

As for his Rock Hall nomination, Rundren insists he doesn’t care about it.

He tells Billboard, “[T]rue halls of fame are for retirees and dead people, because your legacy has been established. I’m too busy working to worry about my legacy — and plan to continue working until whenever.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.