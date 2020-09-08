Todd Rundgren releases new single "Espionage," from forthcoming studio album 'Space Force'

Cleopatra Records

Todd Rundgren has released a brand-new single called “Espionage” as a digital download and via streaming services. It’s in conjunction with announcing details about his next studio album, which is titled Space Force and will be released in early 2021.

Starting with “Espionage,” Rundgren is planning to release one new track from Space Force every three or four weeks leading up to the album’s arrival. The new track features Todd teaming up with Iraqi-Canadian hip-hop artist Narcy.

“The song is actually an orphan of [my 2017 studio album] White Knight,” Rundgren explains. “Narcy and I began the collab in the final days of that album and we couldn’t get it finished in time, so in a sense it’s the first song of Space Force.”

Like White Knight, Space Force will feature Todd collaborating with various musicians on different tracks. Other songs will boast collaborations with Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo and the eclectic pop duo Sparks. An official music video for “Espionage” also is in the works.

In other news, Rundgren has completed his recently reported star-studded remake of his 1973 song “Just One Victory” and is making it available to the Democratic National Committee for free for all candidates running for office under the party’s banner this fall.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

