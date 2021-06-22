Todd Rundgren reschedules postponed tour celebrating 1973 album ‘A Wizard, A True Star’ in the fall

Credit: Richard Kerris

Back in 2020, Todd Rundgren announced dates for a U.S. tour celebrating his critically acclaimed 1973 album A Wizard, A True Star, but the dates were postponed because of the COVID-9 pandemic. The outing, dubbed “The Individualist, A True Star” tour, has now been rescheduled and is slated to take place in the fall.

The 29-date trek kicks off with an October 1-2 stand in Boston and is mapped out through a November 16-17 engagement in San Francisco. The tour also will include multiple-night stops in a variety of other major cities, among them New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

Each concert will feature Rundgren playing either the first or second side of A Wizard, A True Star during the first set and a variety of popular songs from throughout his long career during the second set.

The second set of the upcoming shows was inspired by Todd’s 2019 tour in support of his 2018 memoir, The Individualist, which followed his life and music career through his 50th birthday.

Tickets for most of the shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets are available now for Citi card members; visit CitiEntertainment.com for more details.

It’s worth noting that one of Rundgren’s concerts is scheduled to take place in Cincinnati on October 30, the same day that Todd is slated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Rundgren has insisted in multiple interviews that he doesn’t plan to attend the induction ceremony, so it appears he hasn’t changed his mind.

Here are Rundgren’s tour dates:

10/1 — Boston, MA, Big Night Live*

10/2 — Boston, MA, Big Night Live&

10/4 — Ridgefield, CT, Ridgefield Playhouse*

10/5 — Ridgefield, CT Ridgefield Playhouse&

10/7 — New York, NY, Gramercy Theatre*

10/8 — New York, NY, Gramercy Theatre&

10/9 — New York, NY, Gramercy Theatre#

10/11 — Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore*

10/12 — Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore&

10/14 — Huntington, NY, The Paramount#

10/17 — Washington, DC, Capital Turnaround*

10/18 — Washington, DC, Capital Turnaround&

10/20 — Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle#

10/23 — Miami, FL, The Fillmore#

10/24 — Clearwater, FL, Capitol Theatre*

10/25 — Clearwater, FL, Capitol Theatre&

10/29 — Canton, OH, Canton Palace#

10/30 — Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center#

11/1 — Chicago, IL, House of Blues*

11/2 — Chicago, IL, House of Blues&

11/5 — Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live#

11/6 — Cleveland, OH, MGM Northfield Park*

11/7 — Cleveland, OH, MGM Northfield Park&

11/10 — Denver, CO, Paramount#

11/12 — Los Angeles, CA, Belasco*

11/13 — Los Angeles, CA, Belasco&

11/14 — Los Angeles, CA, Belasco#

11/16 — San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore*

11/17 — San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore&

* = Performing Side 1 from A Wizard, A True Star, plus career-spanning hits.

& = Performing Side 2 from A Wizard, A True Star, plus career-spanning hits.

# = Performing a full side from A Wizard, A True Star (varies), plus career-spanning hits.

