Todd Rundgren, Yes members and many more stars featured on tribute to Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here

A star-packed lineup of musicians have lent their talents to a new tribute to Pink Floyd‘s classic 1975 album Wish You Were Here that will be released on May 28.

Still Wish You Were Here includes contributions from Todd Rundgren, Zombies keyboardist Rod Argent, Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, ex-Yes keyboardists Rick Wakeman and Patrick Moraz, former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett, Yes and Asia keyboardist Geoff Downes and many others.

The album, which can be pre-ordered now, is available on CD, digitally and as a colored-vinyl LP pressed on either blue, clear or red vinyl.

Among the other artists featured on the tribute project are former Queensrÿche singer Geoff Tate, King Crimson members Mel Collins and Tony Levin, Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens, Triumph frontman Rik Emmett, guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice and Parliament/Funkadelic bass legend Bootsy Collins.

Wish You Were Here was released in September 1975 and spent two weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album, which paid tribute to the group’s troubled former frontman Syd Barrett, featured such classic songs as the title track, “Have a Cigar,” “Welcome to the Machine” and the multi-part suite “Shine On You Crazy Diamond.”

Here’s the Still Wish You Were Here track list, along with the musicians featured on each song:

“Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 1-5)” — Geoff Tate, Steve Hackett, Billy Sheehan, Mel Collins, Geoff Downes, Ian Paice

“Welcome to the Machine” — Todd Rundgren, Rick Wakeman, Tony Levin

“Have a Cigar” — James LaBrie, Steve Stevens, Patrick Moraz, Rat Scabies, Jah Wobble

“Wish You Were Here” — Rik Emmett, Joe Satriani, Edgar Froese, David Ellefson, Carmine Appice

“Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 6-9)” — Rod Argent, Steve Hillage, Ian Paice, Bootsy Collins

