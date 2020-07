Say it isn’t so…ABC is dumping hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews from “Dancing with the Stars”. Tom has been the host since the beginning, and he called the gig, quote, “the most unexpected gift of my career.” No replacements have been named. There’s no word on why Tom isn’t being brought back . . . but it’s possible that it had to do with him publicly denouncing the casting of Sean Spicer last year. He said the producers previously promised not to cast a polarizing politician.