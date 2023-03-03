Tom Cruise Filming Mission Impossible 8

Tom Cruise is shooting scenes for his upcoming film “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.”

Cruise helicoptered onto a U.S. aircraft carrier last weekend off the eastern coast of Italy.

“Dead Reckoning Part Two” will be the eighth “Mission: Impossible” film for Cruise.

The 60-year-old first played spy Ethan Hunt nearly 30 years ago in 1996’s “Mission: Impossible.”

Which Mission Impossible was the best?