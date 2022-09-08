Tom Cruise Is Crazy!

We hope his life insurance policy is paid up. In case you didn’t know, Tom Cruise does all his own stunts. His latest video is terrifying. The footage was reportedly shown during CinemaCon 2022 prior to the screening of Top Gun: Maverick and sees the actor hanging on to a red World War II Boeing-Stearman biplane with a camera pointed at him. Cruise begins by stating that he wishes he could be at CinemaCon and apologizes for the noise, before confirming that they are filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible in South Africa. Another plane with director Christopher McQuarrie flies by and reminds Cruise that they need to continue filming as they will lose the light and are low on gas, prompting the actor to end his speech with a simple “See you at the movies” before the plane moves away.