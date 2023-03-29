Tom & Donnie Will Be Back For Season 14 of “Blue Bloods”

Blue Bloods, which stars Tom Selleck, has been renewed for another season by CBS recently.

Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and Will Estes will be returning for season 14 of the series.

The President of CBS said, “Blue Bloods has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS’ winning lineup. Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagan’s, their law enforcement family, and the series’ dramatic storytelling. We can’t wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season.”

Which actor do you think is performing the best on Blue Bloods? Which character on Blue Bloods is your favorite?