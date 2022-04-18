Tom Hanks And Wilson Return To The Baseball Field

“There’s no crying in baseball.” Tom Hanks was in Cleveland on Friday to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the GUARDIANS’ home opener against the GIANTS. But he didn’t show up alone . . . he brought a special guest . . . Wilson from “Cast Away”. Yes, the volleyball. Wilson even had the Guardians’ “C” logo on one side for the occasion. He also appeared to be remote-controlled because he rolled in different directions and was able to stop on command…. Tom threw the first pitch to Larry Doby Jr. He’s the son of the late LARRY DOBY, a Cleveland Indians legend who was the first African American to play in the American League. This is the Guardians’ first season since they changed their name from the Indians. Tom’s been a fan of Cleveland baseball since ’77 and if you remember, he narrated their name change announcement last summer. Unfortunately, the home opener didn’t go well for the Guardians. They lost 4 to 1.