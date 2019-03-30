Tom Hanks Cast in Elvis Biopic

Tom Hanks is in final talks to play Colonel Tom Parker in an upcoming biopic about Elvis Presley.

Parker is credited with discovering Presley and brokering deals for some of his most memorable moments in music and acting.

There’s no word on who will play Presley for the film, but director Baz Luhrmann says that he’d like the role to go to a newcomer.

Who do you credit with getting you where you are in life today?