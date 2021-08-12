Tom Hanks’ new film ‘Finch’ coming to Apple TV+

Tom Hanks and Apple TV+ are bringing fans a new Sci-Fi film in November.

The film was originally announced in October of 2017 and called ‘BIOS’, but that was changed with Apple acquired the rights to the film.

‘Finch’ is going to be released on Apple TV+ on November 5, and it is directed by Miguel Sapochnik.

The official description of ‘Finch’ states, “A man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can.”

Do you think this movie is too much like ‘I Am Legend’? Do you feel like some movies are stealing ideas from old movies?