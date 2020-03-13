Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson releases "Quarantunes" playlist for COVID-19 quarantined people

On Twitter, Wilson wrote, "Hi guys! I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining. Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add? Also, what should we call it?...This is what one does in quarantine. U think of stuff like this."

After the suggestions poured in, Wilson tweeted, "And the winner for the quarantine playlist naming is QUARANTUNES!"



The playlist, now on Spotify, offers the following appropriately named and themed hits:

"Right Here Waiting" -- Richard Marx

"Love Will Keep Us Together" -- Captain & Tennille

"Lonely People" -- America

"So Far Away" -- Carole King"

"All By Myself" -- Eric Carmen

"Dancing with Myself" - Billy Idol

"I Will Survive" -- Gloria Gaynor

"Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" -- Kelly Clarkson

"U Can't Touch This" -- MC Hammer

"Survivor" -- Destiny's Child

"Don't Worry Be Happy" -- Bobby McFerrin

"Night Fever" -- Bee Gees

"Rockin' Pneumonia & the Boogie Woogie Flu" -- Johnny Rivers

Wilson also threw in a couple of her own songs, including a track called "Girls Night In," and her cover of James Taylor's "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight."

Sadly, Cher's "Song for the Lonely" didn't make the cut.

