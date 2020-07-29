Tom Jones concert special featuring Alison Krauss getting AXS TV premiere in August

Courtesy of AXS TV

A Tom Jones concert special that originally aired as an episode of the popular PBS performance series Soundstage will get its AXS TV premiere on Saturday, August 15, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Tom Jones: A Soundstage Special features the Welsh pop legend performing at Chicago’s landmark Grainger Studio in 2016. Jones’ set included such classic hits as “Delilah,” “It’s Not Unusual,” “Thunderball” and “Green, Green Grass of Home,” as well as covers of Prince‘s “Kiss” and Leonard Cohen‘s “Tower of Song,” and several tunes from his roots-rock-influenced 2015 studio album, Long Lost Suitcase.

Acclaimed bluegrass artist Alison Krauss sings with Tom and plays fiddle on renditions of Willie Nelson‘s “Opportunity to Cry” and the traditional tune “Raise a Ruckus.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.