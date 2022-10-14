Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ ‘Greatest Hits’ now available on Dolby Atmos

Geffen/UMe

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers‘ 1993 Greatest Hits compilation was released on the high-res Dolby Atmos format on Friday and is also available for streaming via Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited and Tidal.

The 18-track collection was mixed for Dolby Atmos by the late Tom Petty‘s frequent studio collaborator Ryan Ulyate.

Greatest Hits is Petty and the Heartbreakers’ bestselling release, having been certified 12-times Platinum by the RIAA for album-equivalent sales of over 12 million copies in the U.S.

The album included many of the most popular and enduring tunes that Petty recorded with his band and as a solo artist.

These include the top-20 hits “Don’t Do Me Like That,” “Refugee,” “The Waiting,” “You Got Lucky,” “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” “I Won’t Back Down” and “Free Fallin’.”

The compilation also featured two then-new tracks — “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” and a cover of Thunderclap Newman‘s 1969 classic “Something in the Air.” “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” went on to reach #14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“It was a joy listening to the tapes and discovering all the sonic elements that went into each song, and then presenting them in a new, compelling and immersive way,” says Ulyate about remixing Greatest Hits. “The goal with this Atmos mix is simple: get people closer to the music they love by putting them inside it!”

He adds, “Greatest Hits has so many iconic recordings that fans have lived with and loved over the years. Several great producers and engineers contributed to these classic tracks. I did my best with the Atmos mix to give the music the respect it deserves.”

Here’s the full Greatest Hits track list:

“American Girl”

“Breakdown”

“Listen to Her Heart”

“I Need to Know”

“Refugee”

“Don’t Do Me Like That”

“Even the Losers”

“Here Comes My Girl”

“The Waiting”

“You Got Lucky”

“Don’t Come Around Here No More”

“I Won’t Back Down”

“Runnin’ Down a Dream”

“Free Fallin'”

“Learning to Fly”

“Into the Great Wide Open”

“Mary Jane’s Last Dance”

“Something in the Air”

